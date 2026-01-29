Inventors get extended PCT filing support from IPOPHL

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL) has extended its filing assistance program for new Patent Cooperation Treaty applications, helping inventors seek patent protection abroad with lower upfront costs.

Fee waivers and technical support

Under the PCT Filing Assistance Program, IPOPHL will continue to waive selected fees and offer technical consultations to guide applicants through the PCT system and application process.

Waived fees include preliminary search fees of US$200 for small entities and $600 for large entities, as well as preliminary examination fees of $150 and $300, respectively.

The consultations aim to help applicants understand the scope of the Patent Cooperation Treaty, which does not grant a single international patent but allows inventors to file one application that can later take effect in multiple contracting states.

IPOPHL said the extension follows existing program guidelines and will cover a quota of 100 eligible applicants.

Who can apply

The program is open to individual Filipino inventors and higher education institutions that are members of the Innovation and Technology Support Offices network.

Foreign applicants may also apply, as long as they choose IPOPHL as their office of first filing.

IPOPHL acting director general Nathaniel S. Arevalo urged inventors to take full advantage of the program, saying it helps ensure “a solid foundation in enforcing their IP rights against infringers,” while allowing smoother expansion into new markets.

Importance of territorial protection

Bureau of Patents officer-in-charge director Cristina P. De Guzman said the PCT is important because patent protection is territorial.

“As such, inventors must secure protection in each market where they plan to operate, whether through sales, distribution, or manufacturing,” she said.

The PCT system is administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization and helps simplify and lower the cost of filing patents and utility models in multiple countries by allowing a single international application.

This year marks the Philippines’ 25th year as a PCT contracting state since joining the treaty in 2001. The PCT now covers 158 contracting states worldwide. / KOC