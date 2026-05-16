‘Investigate Labangon SK’

A LOCAL social media personality has urged the Cebu City Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation to investigate the Labangon youth council over allegations of neglect and poor performance.

Jonel Saceda, better known online as “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña,” claimed that Labangon SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia failed to conduct mandatory assemblies and missed multiple council sessions.

According to Saceda, complaints involving SK Labangon have persisted since last year, including allegations of neglect of duty and failure to fulfill responsibilities expected from elected youth officials.

Issues

Among the issues he raised were SK Labangon’s alleged failure to conduct the two mandatory Katipunan ng Kabataan assemblies in 2025, Buendia’s supposed absences from council sessions from January to March 2026 without clear explanation, and alleged shortcomings in consultations and planning for the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan and the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program.

Saceda urged SK Federation President Rhea Jakosalem to conduct an investigation into the entire SK Labangon council, review Buendia’s alleged shortcomings as chairman, and impose sanctions should violations be established.

Controversies surrounding the barangay’s youth council first gained public attention in late December 2025 after SK officials from Labangon drew criticism online over a Thailand trip that coincided with the holiday season.

Social media personality Rian Bacalla questioned the trip in a viral Facebook post, criticizing what she described as the absence of visible youth-centered and year-end activities in the barangay.

The issue later snowballed into broader discussions online regarding transparency, accountability, attendance in meetings, and the overall performance of the SK.

Buendia denied allegations that public funds were used for the Thailand trip, maintaining that the travel was personal, family-sponsored, and supported by legal travel documents.

He also presented copies of travel authority documents and denied claims that the trip involved misuse of government resources.

Mayor Nestor Archival had previously clarified that public officials are not prohibited from traveling abroad using personal funds, emphasizing that wrongdoing cannot automatically be presumed if no public money was involved. / CAV