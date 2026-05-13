Investigation launched after elderly harmonica player arrested in Cebu City

SUMMARY



Mayor Nestor Archival ordered an investigation into the May 7 arrest of 68-year-old Ireneo Selma Vidal, who was detained for allegedly violating the city’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance while playing harmonica.

Executive Director John Lumayag stated Vidal was apprehended for the fifth time under Presidential Decree No. 1563, which prohibits public begging, and confirmed the case has undergone inquest proceedings.

Councilor Jun Alcover pledged to post Vidal’s bail and announced a council investigation into the elderly man’s allegations that he was mauled by personnel during the apprehension.



CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered an official investigation into the arrest of a 68-year-old man detained for allegedly violating the city’s anti-begging laws. The move comes after a video of the incident went viral, sparking a heated debate online about how the city treats its most vulnerable residents.

The Colon incident

The man, identified as Ireneo Selma Vidal, was arrested by the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office on the night of May 7, 2026. Members of the team took him into custody after seeing him playing his harmonica along the busy Colon Street while accepting small donations from people passing by.

Mr. Vidal told authorities he was not begging. He explained that he was simply playing music to earn enough money to buy food for his three-year-old grandchild.

Why the arrest happened

John Lumayag, the executive director of the Anti-Mendicancy Office, explained that the arrest was based on the city’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance and Presidential Decree No. 1563. These laws strictly prohibit begging in public places.

According to Lumayag, this was not Mr. Vidal’s first encounter with the law. He claimed the elderly man had been apprehended four times before and had previously refused help from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS). Following this latest arrest, Mr. Vidal has already undergone inquest proceedings.

A difficult balance

Mayor Archival admitted that cases like this are complicated. He noted that it is often hard to tell the difference between street performing and begging, especially when a person puts out a container for money.

"That's very difficult to do that way," Mayor Archival said during an interview on Wednesday, May 13. "I didn’t ask for it; they just gave it. But if you put out a container for coins, you are asking, ‘Please give me.’"

The Mayor reminded the Anti-Mendicancy Team to exercise extreme caution when dealing with people living on the streets. He acknowledged that many individuals are stranded in Cebu City because they cannot afford the fare to return to their home provinces.

Allegations of mistreatment

The case has also caught the attention of Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover, who chairs the Committee on Senior Citizens. After visiting Mr. Vidal in detention, Alcover pledged to help post his bail.

The City Council is also looking into serious claims made by Mr. Vidal, who alleged that he was mauled by the personnel who arrested him.

How the public can help

Mayor Archival is asking the public and charitable groups to stop giving money directly to people on the street, as this can encourage more begging. Instead, he urged citizens to report street dwellers to the "Cebu City News" page or the proper authorities. This allows the government to provide long-term help through official programs and partner institutions.

As the investigation continues, the city faces the challenge of enforcing its laws while ensuring the fair and humane treatment of its elderly citizens.