Investigation launched after inmate dies in Cebu City jail

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) is investigating the death of a 37-year-old man at the Cebu City Jail on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Fernando Abapo Prajes, who was being held on charges involving the alleged statutory rape of an 11-year-old neighbor, lost consciousness around 1 p.m. While he was treated by a jail nurse and rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Physical sbuse

The investigation comes as Prajes’ family raised concerns about bruises found on his legs. They believe the bruises may indicate physical abuse, a practice known locally as “takal.”

Jail Inspector Samuel Manas, head of the BJMP-7 Community Relations Service, stated that the agency is waiting for the autopsy results and an internal report to find the exact cause of death.

BJMP Promises Accountability

The BJMP maintains a "zero tolerance" policy toward violence. Officials promised that if any jail staff or other inmates are found responsible for abuse, they will face charges.

“We have zero tolerance against violence against our inmates, whether it may be from another inmate or BJMP personnel,” Manas said. “Whoever is responsible will be held accountable.”

Prajes had been in jail since March 25, 2026. The Cebu City Police said they are ready to help, they are currently waiting for the family to file a formal complaint to start a criminal investigation. AYB