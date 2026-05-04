Investigation launched into illegal fees at Cebu’s Carbon market

THE Cebu City Government is looking into reports that some vendors are being forced to pay unauthorized fees inside the Carbon Public Market. As the famous market undergoes a massive multi-billion peso makeover, officials want to make sure private groups aren't taking advantage of small business owners.

Why this matters to vendors

The investigation started after reports surfaced that certain vendor groups are collecting about P300 a day from their members.

Mayor Nestor Archival pointed out that if a group has 2,000 members, they could be collecting P18 million a month. This money is being collected outside of the official City Government system and it is putting a heavy financial burden on workers who are already struggling with daily costs.

Some vendors claim that if they don't pay these extra fees — or if they refuse to use equipment like scales and carts controlled by these groups — they are blocked from doing their jobs.

The bigger picture: A market in transition

This fee dispute is part of a larger tension over the redevelopment of Carbon market. The project is a partnership between Cebu City and Megawide Construction Corp., but it has faced a lot of pushback. Many long-time vendors fear that the new, modern market will be too expensive and that they might lose their spots.

Currently, the legal status of the project is a bit complicated:

• Court Ruling: A local court recently refused to stop the construction, meaning the redevelopment can continue for now.

• Ongoing Case: However, a lawsuit challenging the legality of the entire project is still moving through the courts.

Sorting out the numbers

To make things fair, the City Market Office is currently conducting a "census" — a formal count — of every vendor in the market.

The goal is to make sure the rules are followed. According to the agreement, each vendor is only allowed to have one stall. Officials are checking to see if some people are unfairly holding onto multiple spots, which keeps other vendors from having a place to sell their goods.

What happens next?

The results of the vendor count will help the City decide if they need to step in and stop private associations from charging their own fees.

For now, the redevelopment moves forward while everyone waits for the court's final decision. The City Government says it must balance its legal agreements with its duty to protect the thousands of Cebuanos who depend on Carbon market to make a living. / CAV