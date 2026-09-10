Investing in the Future: Palawan Group’s 3-decade commitment to Filipino youth and education

Palawan Group’s commitment to support the Filipino youth in their education continues with the 29th batch of scholars, comprising 160 freshmen, who were formally welcomed during a confirmation program at the company's head office in Puerto Princesa City on August 31, 2026. They now join a growing community of young Filipinos supported by the program throughout their college journey.
For many Filipino families, sending a child to college is more than an educational milestone. It is a hope for a better future, one that can open doors to new opportunities, help families move forward, and give young Filipinos the chance to build a life they once only dreamed of.
This belief has been the heart of the Palawan Group of Companies Scholarship Program (PGC-SP) since its establishment in 1998. Nearly three decades later, the program has produced 900 graduates, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to helping young Filipinos pursue higher education.
For Chairman and Founder Bobby L. Castro, the scholarship program is deeply personal. He and his wife, together with their five children, were once scholars themselves, giving them firsthand insight into how education can open doors for those who are determined to succeed. That experience eventually inspired the couple to establish the program in 1998.
“Scholar tayo noon; naging scholars din ang lahat ng mga anak natin. Panahon na para tayo naman ang tumulong sa iba,” Castro recalled.
What began with just 10 scholars grew over the years alongside Palawan Pawnshop's business, reaching more young Filipinos and creating opportunities that extend beyond financial assistance.
900 Lives, Countless Stories
Today, the results are evident in its graduates' achievements. Many have become academic achievers and licensed professionals, including Certified Public Accountants, lawyers, engineers, teachers, social workers, psychometricians, and agriculturists. As of June 2026, 104 scholarship graduates are also part of the Palawan Group’s workforce.
For Castro, however, reaching 900 graduates matters because of the lives behind the number. “That is 900 changed lives. 900 na mga batang nangarap lamang noon, at sa tulong po natin, ay sila naman ang nagpapaaral ng kanilang mga kapatid ngayon,” he said.
More than a scholarship
Over the years, the PGC-SP has evolved beyond financial assistance, providing scholars with opportunities and experiences that prepare them for life beyond the classroom. For the current school year, the program supports 455 scholars in their second to fourth year of college across Palawan State University and Western Philippines University, including students in five-year Architecture programs.
Scholars may also participate in career orientation and readiness activities, industry exposure, internship opportunities, and skills development programs designed to give them practical knowledge and a better understanding of the workplace. Mental health and wellness activities, community involvement, and volunteer opportunities further support their development as they prepare for their chosen careers and engage with their communities.
For the Palawan Group, these initiatives reflect its role as a long-term partner to its scholars, helping them make the most of their education while preparing them for the opportunities and responsibilities that await them after graduation.
Putting “Pilipinas, Mahal Kita” into action
For Deputy Chairman and Co-founder Angelita M. Castro, the scholarship program reflects one of the company’s core values: “Pilipinas, Mahal Kita.”
“Para sa amin, ang pagmamahal sa bayan ay di lang salita kundi ito ay sa gawa, sa gawa at pamamaraan upang makapagbigay ng oportunidad sa ating mga kababayan, lalong-lalo na sa mga kabataan,” Castro said.
This philosophy has guided the scholarship program since its beginnings and continues to shape how the company supports each new generation of scholars.
Carrying the journey forward
Nearly three decades since the program welcomed its first 10 scholars, the journey continues to another generation of young Filipinos preparing to write their own stories.
The approximately 900 graduates who have come through the program show what can happen when young Filipinos are given the chance to pursue higher education. Their achievements remind us that the impact of education can extend beyond the individual, reaching families and communities along the way.
For the 29th batch, Bobby Castro's message is simple: make the most of the opportunity and, when the time comes, pass it forward.
“Sana, pagdating ng araw na kayo naman ang nasa posisyon na tumulong sa iba, maalala ninyo ang pagkakataong natanggap ninyo ngayon at maipasa ninyo ang kabutihang iyon sa iba,” he said.
That spirit of malasakit is what the Palawan Group hopes its scholars will carry with them—not only the determination to succeed, but also the willingness to create opportunities for others when their own time comes.
When we invest in education, we invest in the country's future. For the Palawan Group, that is what “Pilipinas, Mahal Kita” means: turning love for the country into action by believing in young Filipinos and helping them become thriving and contributing members of society. (SPONSORED CONTENT)