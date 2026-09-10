Investing in the Future: Palawan Group’s 3-decade commitment to Filipino youth and education

Palawan Group’s commitment to support the Filipino youth in their education continues with the 29th batch of scholars, comprising 160 freshmen, who were formally welcomed during a confirmation program at the company's head office in Puerto Princesa City on August 31, 2026. They now join a growing community of young Filipinos supported by the program throughout their college journey.

For many Filipino families, sending a child to college is more than an educational milestone. It is a hope for a better future, one that can open doors to new opportunities, help families move forward, and give young Filipinos the chance to build a life they once only dreamed of.

This belief has been the heart of the Palawan Group of Companies Scholarship Program (PGC-SP) since its establishment in 1998. Nearly three decades later, the program has produced 900 graduates, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to helping young Filipinos pursue higher education.



For Chairman and Founder Bobby L. Castro, the scholarship program is deeply personal. He and his wife, together with their five children, were once scholars themselves, giving them firsthand insight into how education can open doors for those who are determined to succeed. That experience eventually inspired the couple to establish the program in 1998.