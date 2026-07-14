Investments in CV dip; foreign inflows rise

CENTRAL Visayas, composed of Cebu and Bohol, remained one of the country’s leading investment destinations in the first quarter of 2026 despite a slight decline in approved investments, buoyed by a surge in foreign investment commitments, according to the region’s latest economic situation report.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), showed total approved investments in the region reached P9.85 billion in the January-to-March period, down 1.33 percent from P9.99 billion a year earlier.

Despite the decline, Central Visayas recorded the highest approved investments outside the Greater Capital Region, which covers the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Foreign investment approvals jumped 35.26 percent year on year to P455.27 million from P336.58 million, reflecting sustained investor confidence in sectors such as business process services, energy, tourism and manufacturing.

However, locally approved investments slipped 2.61 percent to P9.40 billion from P9.65 billion in the same period last year.

Foreign exchange

The Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 said the increase in foreign investment approvals was partly supported by the depreciation of the peso, which averaged P59 to P60 per US dollar during the quarter compared with P57 to P58 a year earlier.

A weaker peso generally makes Philippine investments more attractive to foreign investors by increasing the peso value of dollar-denominated capital.

However, the regional report noted that the weaker currency also posed challenges for domestic firms, particularly those with dollar-denominated loans and imported raw materials and equipment, as higher debt-servicing costs and import prices could constrain business expansion.

Looking ahead, the RDC expects investment activity in Central Visayas to slow amid heightened business uncertainty arising from geopolitical tensions, elevated inflation and higher operating costs.

The report also cited persistent inflationary pressures, rising electricity rates and uncertainty over future policy rate adjustments by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as factors that could prompt investors to delay expansion plans.

Ease of doing business

To sustain investment inflows, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Anti-Red Tape Authority and the Philippine Ease of Doing Business Foundation (Ease.PH) formed a tripartite partnership aimed at streamlining business permit processing.

Under the initiative, PCCI is mobilizing its network of 126 local chambers to serve as decentralized one-stop shops that will collect and process business permit-related complaints to help address bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Regional officials have also intensified investment promotion efforts. Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, RDC 7 chairperson, led a trade mission to Japan with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and members of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while former RDC 7 chairperson and Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado met with officials of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to discuss the proposed mixed-use economic zone in Bohol. / KOC