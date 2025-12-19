Investments summit launched

THE Cebu Provincial Government officially launched the Cebu International Investments Summit (CIIS) 2026 on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at the Provincial Capitol to transition the province toward a heavy industry and technology-led economy.

Officials said the invitation-only event, scheduled for Jan. 12–14, 2026, aims to attract up to 250 global investors from markets like South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Focus areas include defense technology, ship recycling, and the establishment of local economic zones to ensure food and energy security, as well as speed up recovery and rehabilitation efforts following the recent calamities.

In a press conference on Friday, Dec. 19, at the Provincial Capitol, Cebu Economic Enterprise focal person Paulo Uy said participation in the summit will be free of charge but by invitation only, as the CIIS is not intended to generate revenue.

Targeted delegations include investors from South Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, Taiwan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, markets seen as compatible with Cebu’s infrastructure and industrial plans.

Uy said Cebu is deliberately shifting away from being, primarily, a tourism-driven economy into a global investment hub.

He explained the province is being repositioned as a heavy industry hub, a BPO and information technology center, and a lifestyle and leisure destination with stronger tourism retention strategies.

The launching was led by global strategist Dr. Brian To and One Tahanan Party-list Rep. Nathaniel Oducado.

To said for the CIIS, he is interested in defense-related industries, shipping, data management, and differentiated education.

“This is about attracting investors to Cebu,” said To.

For his part, Oducado said Congress is looking at opportunities in defense technology as well as ship recycling. The Philippines has ratified international conventions governing ship recycling under the International Maritime Organization.

Uy, meanwhile, pointed out the need for LGU-driven economic zones, saying local governments must take a more active role in creating investor-ready areas.

Uy said several sites are being studied for ecozone development, including areas in Argao, subject to site development plans and land-use alignment.

While officials expressed confidence the CIIS 2026 would help reposition Cebu, they also acknowledged that investor interest would ultimately depend on how quickly infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and ecozone development materialize after the summit.

Uy said the province is coordinating with national agencies on tax incentives and exemptions, while Oducado said Congress has already put in place policies to ease bureaucratic uncertainty.

Whether these commitments translate into actual investments will be tested well beyond the three-day summit. / EHP