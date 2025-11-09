Investors snap up 50% of West Cebu Estate expansion

ABOITIZ Economic Estates reported that around 50 percent of the inventory at its ongoing 40-hectare industrial expansion within the West Cebu Estate has already been sold, signaling sustained investor confidence in Cebu’s western growth corridor.

The expansion forms part of the developer’s efforts to further position West Cebu Estate as a fully integrated, industry-anchored township.

According to Rafael de Mesa, vice president for operations of Aboitiz Economic Estates, the remaining 20 hectares are expected to attract firms in manufacturing and related sectors, with plans underway to introduce complementary commercial and residential components to support the growing community.

“We’re looking at developing additional complementary components, which would include commercial uses such as a supermarket, a transport terminal and lifestyle and housing opportunities,” de Mesa said. “This is the natural progression of an industry-anchored township evolving into a well-rounded district.”

West Cebu Estate, home to Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc., has long been recognized as the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines, recently gaining global attention with the launch of the world’s first methanol-powered Kamsarmax bulk carrier — a milestone in sustainable shipbuilding.

In his remarks at the Cebu Industrial Summit 2025, de Mesa highlighted how Cebu’s industrial evolution has been powered by resilience, innovation and collaboration.

“Cebu’s economy continues to inspire us at Aboitiz Economic Estates. Our estates have become platforms for progress — where industry leaders, local enterprises, and government converge to create impact beyond economic metrics,”

he said.

He also cited the MEZ2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City, another Aboitiz development that hosts global manufacturers such as Finnish-managed Sauna World Inc., which recently expanded by four hectares to become the estate’s largest locator. Complementing these developments is the Plastic Odyssey Project micro-factory at MEZ2, which converts plastic waste into reusable materials, showcasing Cebu’s shift toward a circular economy and sustainable

industrialization.

Aboitiz Economic Estates said its transformation from a traditional industrial park developer to a builder of integrated economic ecosystems reflects the next phase of Cebu’s growth story — one anchored on innovation, sustainability and inclusive development.

“Cebu’s foundation for the next wave of industrial growth has never been stronger,” de Mesa said. “By working together — government, investors and industry — we can design and unlock the next chapter of Cebu’s industrial journey, one defined by innovation, partnership and shared prosperity.” / KOC