IOW to hold conversation series '24

A PHILIPPINE-WIDE online academic conference/conversation entitled “The Common Places of our Lives: A Conversation Series 2024” will be held on Sept. 20-21, 2024, via Zoom.

This is organized by InOtherWords Incorporated (IOW), under the sponsorship of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and in partnership with the University of San Carlos (USC) Cebuano Studies Center (CSC) and Mamugnaong Anak sa Dagang (MAD).

The forthcoming academic conversation aims to explore cultural concepts that resonate with Cebuano terms such as ambit, agi, lawas, mugna, and tuo, among others, to discuss cultural identities, social norms, and the spiritual, religious, and philosophical beliefs that underpin indigenous worldviews. It will also examine the rituals, customs, and daily practices that sustain and express indigenous culture, contributing to the formation and expression of individual and communal identities.

“This promises to be very engaging as the conference explores and celebrates the rich tapestery of cultural terms that shape or everyday lives and communal

experiences,” said conference convenor Dr. Hope Sabanpan-Yu of the USC-CSC.

Each day of the conference will have a keynote address followed by sessions of paper presentations with an open forum.

Keynote speakers are Dr. Resil B. Mojares, National Artist for Literature and Dr. Ambeth R. Ocampo, Hermenigildo B. Reyes Professor in History of Ateneo de Manila University.

Under the cluster “ambit,” the presenters are Dr. Lita Bacalla (Cebu Normal University), Kei Valmoria Bughaw (Visayas LGBTQ Network), Karlo Mikhail Mongaya (University of the Philippines Diliman), and Nicolo Nasol (Leaders Press).

For the cluster “agi,” the presenters are Jose Santos Ardivilla (University of the Philippines Diliman), Jake Atienza (University of California, Irvine), Early Sol Gadong (University of the Philippines Visayas), Dr. Jesus Insilada (Department of Education Iloilo), Patrick Aldrin Ocampo (University of the Philippines Diliman), Dr. Voltaire Oyzon (Leyte Normal University), Radel Paredes (University of San Carlos), and Dr. Hazel Villa (West Visayas State University).

Presentations under the cluser “lawas,” the presenters are by Dr. Rogelio Garcia (University of the Philippines Film Institute), Maricris Lauro-Henderson (University of the Philippines Cebu), Johanna Michelle Lim (Dual Story), and Dr. Joseleanor Mendoza (University of San Carlos).

Presenters under the term “mugna” are Dr. Ulysses Aparece (Lapulapu-Cebu International College), Dr. Felimon Blanco (Jose Rizal Memorial State University - Dipolog), Josua Cabrera (Bathalad Sugbo), Dr. Maria Alexandra Chua (University of Santo Tomas), Denis Judilla (University of San Carlos), Emmanuele Jones Mante (University of Hawaii), Dr. Cindy Velasquez (University of San Carlos), and Dr. Alvin Yapan (Ateneo de Manila University).

Under the term “tuo” are presentations by Dr. John Barrios (University of the Philippines Visayas), Jorisse Gumanay (University of the Philippines Cebu), Trizer Dale Mansueto (University of the Philippines Cebu), and Haidee Emmie Palapar (Mamugnaong Anak sa Dagang).

This conference/conversation is open to the public. You can register through this link: https://bit.ly/hulagway2024.