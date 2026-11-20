THE Philippines is expected to gain wider access to Southeast Asia’s digital market under the landmark Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), creating opportunities for local businesses, startups and creative industries to expand across the region.

In a statement, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said stronger regional cooperation on intellectual property (IP) protection will be crucial in helping Filipino innovators and creators commercialize their work and capture more value from digital trade.

Signed by Asean member-states last week in Manila, Defa is the world’s first region-wide, legally binding digital economy agreement. It seeks to facilitate digital trade, streamline cross-border transactions and strengthen cooperation in key areas of the digital economy.

IPOPHL Director General Teodoro C. Pascua said the agreement could provide businesses with a more predictable environment as they enter regional markets, particularly through common approaches to electronic transactions, electronic contracts, IP protection and source code protection.

This could expand opportunities for Filipino businesses to generate revenue through exports, licensing and technology transfers, he said.

For startups and innovators, the agreement could improve access to regional investors, capital and cross-border partnerships, while creative industries could tap a wider market for Filipino music, films, publishing, design and other creative works.

Asean’s combined economy reached approximately $4.3 trillion in 2025, providing a substantial market for businesses seeking to expand beyond their domestic operations.

The Philippines is also looking to build on its export performance, with merchandise exports reaching a record $84.48 billion in 2025 and 2026 figures pointing to the possibility of another record.

IP applications

IP activity has likewise continued to expand, with Philippine IP applications reaching an all-time high of 53,231 in 2025, reflecting increased activity in invention, product development and brand creation.

Beyond expanding market access, IPOPHL said Defa could strengthen regional efforts against online counterfeiting and piracy, which threaten legitimate businesses, reduce creators’ earnings and expose consumers to potentially harmful counterfeit products.

Pascua said the Philippines could share its experience in coordinating government enforcement agencies, e-commerce platforms and rights holders to address IP violations across digital platforms.

He cited the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding facilitated by IPOPHL, which brings together online platforms, rights holders and industry stakeholders to address IP-infringing product listings.

The Philippines also has a 15-member interagency National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights tasked with coordinating efforts against IP violations and illicit trade.

In its latest report, Assessing Asean’s Performance on the Illicit Trade, the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade ranked the Philippines third strongest among Asean member-states in regulatory framework and enforcement.

IPOPHL said Defa’s implementation presents an opportunity to strengthen IP protection as part of Asean’s digital economy agenda, particularly in addressing enforcement gaps that enable online piracy and counterfeiting.

It added that stronger regional safeguards would help Filipino businesses and creators protect their intellectual assets while expanding their reach in Southeast Asian markets. / KOC