iPak pushes sustainable packaging as it expands product portfolio

TREASURE Island Packaging Corp., a Mandaue-based manufacturer of plastic food containers, is steering its business toward sustainable packaging solutions while expanding its product line through its Malaysian partner, Benxon.

The company, which currently produces nine products under its iPak brand, has partnered with Malaysia’s Lee Soon Seng Plastic Industries to carry over 50 additional variants of thermoform products such as trays, bowls, and clamshells. The move enables iPak to respond to rising market demand for varied packaging sizes and forms without the heavy cost of investing in multiple molds, which can run up to P2 million each.

Beyond market expansion, iPak emphasized that sustainability remains central to its operations. Its microwaveable and takeaway containers are designed to be recyclable and reusable, while the company is exploring partnerships for paper-based packaging alternatives where feasible.

“Shifting toward sustainable packaging is the clear direction for our company. Some products require plastic, others can use paper — but whichever form we offer, we want to ensure it is recyclable and environmentally responsible,” said Gideon Ostrea, chief operating officer.

In compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility law, iPak also secures plastic credits to account for the equivalent volume of plastic it releases into the market, a system that supports waste recovery and incentivizes recycling.

Operating with more than 380 employees in its Mandaue facility, iPak serves restaurants, hotels, caterers, and food manufacturers across Cebu. With its expanded Benxon product line, the company aims to strengthen its position in the competitive packaging market while aligning with the global shift to sustainable practices. / KOC