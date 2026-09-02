IPI backs PADS Adaptive Dragonboat Team for world championships in Taiwan

INTERNATIONAL Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (IPI) formally announced its support for the PADS Adaptive Dragonboat Racing Team as the Cebu-based athletes prepare to represent the Philippines at the 15th IDBF Club Crew World Championships (CCWC 2026) in Taiwan from August 29 to September 6, 2026.

IPI made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday, August 26, at the IPI Auditorium, powered by OMEGA, highlighting its commitment to empowering athletes and promoting inclusive sports.

PADS is the Philippines’ first cross-disability adaptive dragon boat racing team.

Founded in Cebu in September 2016 by John Paul “JP” Maunes, the team has championed inclusivity by creating opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete, develop their skills, and excel in dragon boat racing.

The upcoming world championships will bring together dragon boat teams from around the world, giving PADS an opportunity to showcase the strength, determination, and competitive spirit of Filipino athletes on the international stage.

During the press conference, Ruben Jay Legaspi, Marketing Head of OMEGA; JP Ecarma Maunes, Team Manager of PADS; Alberto Hugo, Head Coach; Owen Loceno, Team Captain; and Richard Buar, Strength and Conditioning Coach, shared insights into the team's preparations, expectations, and aspirations for the competition.

The event also provided an opportunity for IPI, PADS representatives, and members of the media to highlight the team's journey and the support behind its campaign for the 2026 world championships. (SPONSORED CONTENT)