IPI celebrates 65 years of health with fun run, bolsters wellness initiatives
In the wee hours of the morning, hundreds of runners, seasoned and first-timers alike, rose earlier than the sun to start the day at the IPI Run 2024. The run took place on May 19, 2024, at Mandani Bay. The well-attended event is part of a series of activities that occurred during IPI’s Wellness Festival in celebration of its 65th anniversary.
The IPI Run 2024 offered various running distances, from three kilometers to 21 kilometers, with perks including raffle draws for Skygo motorcycles and prizes for top finishers. Participants also had the chance to win 65 pairs of Nike shoes.
The Wellness Festival also included a series of fun physical activities such as yoga, Zumba sessions, CrossFit, Boxing, Wellness Checks, Arts and Crafts, and many more. Food and refreshments were abundant during the event as dozens of stalls from sponsors sold and offered meals and drinks to fuel participants and guests for the day ahead.
The IPI Run was a highly anticipated sports event in Cebu, attracting both novice and seasoned runners looking for challenges or simply to bond with friends and family while achieving collective fitness goals.
IPI, over the past decades, has long committed itself to championing health and wellness and inviting Cebuanos to take part in the journey towards conscious living. Known for manufacturing some of the Philippines’ well-known brands such as Bioderm, Efficascent Oil, Dr. S. Wong’s Sulfur Soap, Casino Ethyl Alcohol, and Omega, the company has long served and advocated for the overall welfare of Cebuanos through the range of products it offers, as well as the initiatives it championed over the years—including the recent IPI Run 2024.
As the event drew to a close, participants parted with a sense of pride and accomplishment. They had quite the kick start to their day by being a part of IPI’s Wellness Festival in celebration of its 65th anniversary, further supporting the company’s legacy of championing health and wellness for Cebuanos.