IPI celebrates 65 years of health with fun run, bolsters wellness initiatives

The IPI Run was a highly anticipated sports event in Cebu, attracting both novice and seasoned runners looking for challenges or simply to bond with friends and family while achieving collective fitness goals.

IPI, over the past decades, has long committed itself to championing health and wellness and inviting Cebuanos to take part in the journey towards conscious living. Known for manufacturing some of the Philippines’ well-known brands such as Bioderm, Efficascent Oil, Dr. S. Wong’s Sulfur Soap, Casino Ethyl Alcohol, and Omega, the company has long served and advocated for the overall welfare of Cebuanos through the range of products it offers, as well as the initiatives it championed over the years—including the recent IPI Run 2024.

As the event drew to a close, participants parted with a sense of pride and accomplishment. They had quite the kick start to their day by being a part of IPI’s Wellness Festival in celebration of its 65th anniversary, further supporting the company’s legacy of championing health and wellness for Cebuanos.