IPOPHL reports 19% rise in IP income from uni, research centers

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in income generated by Innovation and Technology Support Offices (Itsos) in 2025, reflecting stronger commercialization of research outputs across member institutions.

Universities, colleges and research centers under the Itso Program generated P24.3 million in revenues from intellectual property (IP) assets last year, up from P20.4 million in 2024. Income streams came from licensing agreements, spin-offs and direct IP sales, signaling a more active push to bring innovations to market.

Acting director general Nathaniel Arevalo said the results underscore the expanding economic impact of technology transfer and IP commercialization efforts.

“Research and innovation not only contribute to knowledge and societal benefits, but also generate tangible economic value for institutions and stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Record-high IP filings

The income growth coincided with a surge in filings. Total IP applications reached a record 3,242 in 2025, up 43.7 percent from 2,257 in 2024.

Out of 999 resident patent filings, Itsos accounted for 506 or 50.7 percent, marking a 15.3 percent annual increase. They also contributed 47.7 percent or 858 of 1,800 utility model filings and 28.8 percent or 454 of 1,578 industrial design applications. Utility model and industrial design filings grew by 31.8 percent and 31.2 percent, respectively.

Copyright filings nearly doubled to 1,197, representing 17.8 percent of 6,732 resident filings. Trademark applications rose 51.3 percent, though they comprised 0.9 percent of total resident filings.

IPOPHL presented the 2025 performance during a regional meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization(Wipo) with Asean members held in Manila. The meeting aimed to share best practices and strengthen the Asean Regional Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISC) Network.

Now composed of 103 members, the Itso Program serves as IPOPHL’s flagship initiative to strengthen innovation capacity. It forms part of Wipo’s global TISC network, which supports innovators and research institutions in accessing technology information, developing IP assets and commercializing research outputs.

Wipo officials and international partners welcomed the Philippines’ continued progress.

Alex Riechel, head of the TISC Development Section at Wipo, cited Asean’s establishment of a formal coordination mechanism for TISCs as a global first, while urging sustained efforts to unlock innovation value.

Motohiro Nishio, IP Attaché of the Japan Patent Office for Southeast Asia, likewise emphasized the importance of robust IP systems and effective technology transfer in driving innovation-led growth. / KOC