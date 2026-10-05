IPOPHL, Wipo target 500K Filipino entrepreneurs

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo) are seeking to bring intellectual property (IP) support closer to at least 500,000 Filipino entrepreneurs, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative aims to help entrepreneurs protect their brands, manage intellectual assets and tap opportunities in international markets through partnerships with business associations, chambers of commerce, professional networks and other local institutions.

In a statement, the two agencies said they will leverage existing and potential partnerships to make practical IP assistance more accessible to entrepreneurs outside traditional IP registration channels.

Wipo and IPOPHL will also explore measures to strengthen IP protection in e-commerce, including possible collaboration with online platforms to help merchants protect their brands and other intellectual assets.

The initiative was formalized through a joint pledge during Wipo director general Daren Tang’s mission to the Philippines last week.

“The Philippines’ ‘animo’ is reflected in the energy, ambition and enterprise of its people,” Tang said.

He said the partnership seeks to move IP “from a registration concern to real business impact” by reaching entrepreneurs through trusted local partners, including the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology and business chambers.

“Together with IPOPHL, our goal is half a million Filipino entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that the initiative would help turn ideas into stronger brands and market-ready businesses while supporting growth, jobs and opportunities.

IPOPHL director general Teodoro Pascua said the partnership would not only raise IP awareness but also make support more accessible to Filipino entrepreneurs, artists and inventors.

“It also provides room for us to listen more closely to what our stakeholders need and draw up concrete solutions to help them gain competitiveness and scale beyond borders,” Pascua said. / KOC