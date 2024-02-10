I.Protect: ‘GPT’ trademark

OpenAI Opco, LLC, a San Francisco company, filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the registration of “GPT” for software as a service and for downloadable computer programs and computer software. On Feb. 6, 2024, the application was refused on the ground that based on the Internet, “GPT” is merely descriptive and is a widely used acronym which means “generative pre-trained transformers” which are neural network models that “give applications the ability to create human-like text and content (images, music and more) and answer questions in a conversational manner.” The sources for the acronym definition are Newsweek, NostaLab, Acronymfinder.com, H2O.AI, and Aws.amazon.com. OpenAI has three months to file a request for reconsideration or an appeal to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. (https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97733259)