‘Iring’ arrested in buy-bust in Compostela, Cebu

A SUSPECTED drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Compostela Police Station in Purok Anahaw, Barangay Magay, Compostela, northern Cebu, at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Berne Avila alias Iring, 33, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Taken from him were 20 grams of alleged shabu with an estimated drug price of P136,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was headed by Compostela Police Station Chief, Captain Lino Tryss Galvan, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

During the transaction, the police poseur-buyer purchased a pack of illegal substances from Avila using P1,000 real money and P14,000 fake money.

When Avila was arrested, he yielded another three large packs of suspected shabu and a .38 revolver. (DVG, TPT)