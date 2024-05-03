Irish national dies while participating in canyoneering

An Irish national who joined a canyoneering adventure in Badian town, southwest Cebu passed away after complaining of chest pains around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The victim was identified as Meg Louise Haugh, 26, single, from Williambank Temple, Core Ireland.

Based on the investigation by the Badian police headed by station commander Captain Jerwin Mark Battung, Haugh had difficulty breathing after completing two jumps from the falls.

Her companions, including a doctor, tried to revive her but failed.

It was already around 1 p.m. when the Badian rescue personnel arrived in the area that the victim was taken to the Badian District Hospital, where attending physician, Dr. Porferio Ferolin, pronounced her dead due to acute myocardial infarction or a heart attack.

It was said that the victim's companions struggled to contact the municipality for help because of a poor communication signal. (DVG, TPT)