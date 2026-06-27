Ironman 70.3 goes full swing in preparation

WITH over a month before race day, preparations for the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu 2026 are firmly in motion, following a coordination meeting held on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, that brought together key stakeholders to align plans for the international sporting event.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced that the meeting gathered representatives from the Ironman organization, led by the general manager of Ironman Philippines Princess Galura, ensuring a smooth and world-class race experience.

Chan said the event is seen to strengthen tourism as it draws athletes and visitors from across the globe, generating energy, opportunities, and international attention for Lapu-Lapu City while further developing its sports culture.

“Through this, we also boost our tourism sector as athletes, supporters, and visitors from around the world gather in Lapu-Lapu City, bringing in energy, opportunities, and global attention to our local communities while nurturing a stronger culture of sports,” said Chan.

Among those present were officials from Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway management team, and representatives from Mactan Newtown.

City departments and members of the technical working group were also present.

“Each collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to a seamless and successful race experience for athletes and spectators alike,” Chan said.

Ironman 70.3 is a half-distance triathlon series that features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run, completed consecutively in a single race. / DPC