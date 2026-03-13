Ironman 70.3 slated in Davao

MANILA – Baguio City’s Joshua Ramos eyes another podium finish when he competes at the Ironman 70.3 Davao on March 22, 2026.

After winning the 5150 Guimaras on March 8, the national team mainstay hopes to build momentum as he transitions from the Olympic distance (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run) to the far more demanding half-Ironman format (1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run).

Bea Quiambao, another multi-winner in the 5150 races who skipped the Guimaras leg, leads the women’s Elite

Category field.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao is expected to draw a strong international field competing across various age categories and the Open championship division, ensuring fierce battles in power, speed, stamina, and strategy.

The race marks Davao’s fifth time hosting the premier endurance event after taking a break last year. / PNA