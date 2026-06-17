Is Alex Gonzaga carrying a baby boy?

Some people believe that actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga is pregnant with a baby boy.

This speculation came after viewers noticed several “signs” in her body during her house tour vlog. According to her, her underarms darkened, her breasts became larger and her thighs also appeared bigger during her pregnancy.

“You know what? Whatever it is that I am experiencing in this pregnancy, I love it… I am enjoying everything about my pregnancy.

“Because it is God’s blessing, and every time I see it — yes, it darkens, it grows, there’s a linea nigra, everything. My legs are swollen. I really feel like, wow, I’m really pregnant. So I’m very, very happy and blessed,” Alex shared in her vlog.

Based on speculation, she is now reportedly around six months pregnant. However, she has not commented on the rumors about the baby’s gender, nor has she confirmed whether they have already had a gender reveal.

“We are not doing interviews yet. We will finish the pregnancy and delivery first, in Jesus’ name,” she reportedly texted to those asking for updates. / TRC S