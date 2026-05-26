Is Atasha Muhlach no longer with the son of the SMB owner?

HOW true is it that Atasha Muhlach and her rumored boyfriend Jacob Paolo Ang have already broken up?

This is the buzz circulating on social media after netizens noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, Jacob is still reportedly following Atasha’s parents, Aga and Charlene, as well as her twin brother Andres.

Atasha and Jacob were first spotted together during an intimate dinner in August last year. They were also seen vacationing together in Japan in December.

But according to Jacob’s father, San Miguel Corp. chairman Ramon Ang, Atasha and his son are “just friends.” / TRC