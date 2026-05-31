Is Bela Padilla difficult to work with?

IS THERE any truth to the claims that actress Bela Padilla has been causing problems on the set of the television series “Blood vs. Duty?” This was brought up by Ogie Diaz in his “Showbiz Update” vlog on YouTube. “Is it true that you have become a headache for the production? That there are artists in ‘Blood vs. Duty’ with whom you have created issues, and why do your complaints have to reach top management? Can’t the production team address them?” Diaz said. He also said he wanted to know whether it was true that Padilla had called Baron Geisler “retarded.” “That’s why I’m asking if those words really came out of her mouth because that’s what’s being circulated on the set. Those are the things Bela should clarify,” he added. Diaz also said he had heard about Padilla allegedly having issues with some of her former colleagues, including Carlo Aquino, Ria Atayde and even her close friend Angelica Panganiban. “If you think you’re such a great actress, then maybe you should produce the project yourself,” Ogie said. / TRC