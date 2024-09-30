Is Cebu City ready for a new interchange roundabout? Urban planner pushes for feasibility study

AS CEBU City contemplates the construction of an interchange roundabout at the intersection of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and F. Vestil St., an urban planner has advised a thorough feasibility study to determine the project’s viability.

Urban planner Nigel Paul Villarete emphasized the need for the City to evaluate the economic internal rate of return (EIRR) before pushing forward with the proposed infrastructure, which aims to address worsening traffic in the area.

Villarete, speaking to SunStar Cebu on September 24, 2024, explained that while the project may be technically feasible, it’s essential to assess whether it meets the National Economic and Development Authority’s (Neda) required passing mark of 10 percent EIRR.

What is the EIRR?

The EIRR measures the profitability of a project by comparing its expected benefits against its costs.

For public projects like this one, the EIRR is a critical benchmark for determining whether the investment will generate sufficient economic returns over time. If the EIRR does not meet the 10 percent threshold, it may not be considered economically viable under Neda’s standards.

The case for roundabouts

Villarete noted that while interchange roundabouts can improve traffic flow, they typically require a larger area compared to traditional interchanges, like flyovers. He compared the proposed roundabout to Quezon City’s Elliptical Circle, a much larger 1.9-kilometer rotunda, and expressed concerns about the available space at the CSCR and F. Vestil St. intersection.

However, Villarete added that a roundabout is still technically feasible, and if built early in a place’s development, it can offer smoother, more efficient traffic flow and a visually appealing landmark. He highlighted examples such as Cebu’s Fuente Osmeña Rotunda and Elliptical Road in Quezon City, emphasizing how such structures can provide aesthetic value and identity to a city.

Interchange roundabout proposal

The proposed interchange roundabout at the CSCR aims to solve the increasing traffic congestion at the intersection.

Councilor Rey Gealon previously explained that the design, featuring flyovers, would allow vehicles from F. Vestil St. to move freely without disrupting traffic on the CSCR. This type of design is considered more practical for the area, which is a T-intersection, unlike the cross-section found at Fuente Osmeña.

Gealon also noted that the interchange would be the first of its kind in the country, highlighting the proximity of landmarks such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Roundabout vs Flyovers: Villarete’s vision

While City officials are exploring the benefits of flyovers for traffic management, Villarete advocates for a more traditional roundabout, stating that such structures not only manage traffic but also add beauty and a sense of place.

He urged the City to consider building a landmark that would enhance Cebu's livability and become a symbol of pride for generations to come.

"I would always prefer roundabouts compared to elevated structures," said Villarete.

He argued that roundabouts could create a pleasant environment, unlike the “unsightly intercrossing concrete bridges” that flyovers bring.

"A nice scene like Fuente Osmeña where Cebuanos can enjoy at the SRP versus unsightly intercrossing concrete bridges flaring all around," he added, urging the City to prioritize a more livable design.

DPWH to implement

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) will be responsible for implementing the project, according to Gealon. The timeline for completion is estimated at more than two years, depending on how soon the DPWH 7 can begin construction. (SunStar Cebu)