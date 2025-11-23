Is Cebu City sitting on a health crisis?

WHAT does the Inayawan landfill debate in Cebu City reveal about the deeper, often-neglected challenges in urban solid waste management? The persistent problem of the defunct Inayawan dumpsite, which has not undergone safe closure despite a Supreme Court (SC) order, has become a flashpoint for environmental and health concerns. Now, a dispute over its ownership further complicates efforts to finally clean up and rehabilitate the site, illustrating how legal ambiguities can halt crucial public works.

A quick recap of the event

On Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival pushed back against warnings of a “looming health crisis” tied to the unmanaged waste at the old Inayawan dumpsite. This concern was first raised by Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment and natural resources, who described the site as “a ticking time bomb” due to the risks posed by decomposing waste and chemicals near residential areas. While the mayor assured the public that the situation requires attention, not alarm, he acknowledged a significant hurdle: the City’s rehabilitation plan is in limbo because the ownership of the old landfill is under review, with information suggesting it may be a private lot.

Big picture context

This standoff over the Inayawan dumpsite is a microcosm of the waste-management crisis facing rapidly growing cities across the Philippines. The Philippines, an archipelago with an escalating urban population, is grappling with diminishing landfill space and the environmental and public health fallout from decades of poorly managed, open, or unsafely closed dump sites. The 2017 SC order to close and rehabilitate Inayawan underscored the legal and environmental imperative for safe waste disposal. However, this case highlights two systemic problems:

Legal land-use ambiguity: Lack of clear land title and ownership records for public facilities, leading to delayed action.

Infrastructure strain: The daily production of over 300 tons of garbage in Cebu City alone puts immense pressure on existing systems, forcing reliance on temporary measures and private facilities.

Why it matters

The unresolved status of the Inayawan dumpsite directly impacts thousands of Cebu City residents. If Councilor Garganera’s warning of a “ticking time bomb” proves true, the risks from unsafe decomposition, chemicals and solid waste threaten nearby residential areas with potential health issues.

Beyond the immediate environmental and health stakes, this situation affects public trust. The stalled rehabilitation, despite a SC mandate, signals a failure in governance and resource management. Furthermore, the alternative waste disposal routes — like the one crossing Bacayan Bridge which has structural defects following typhoon Tino — demonstrate the vulnerability of the entire waste system to both natural disasters and infrastructure neglect. Archival admitted that relying on alternative access routes via the San Jose-Pulangbato corridor is only a stopgap measure.

Voices & perspectives

The issue is framed by two contrasting viewpoints:

• The alarmist perspective (Councilor Garganera): Focuses on the immediate and severe risks. Garganera warns that the uncontained, decomposing waste is a “ticking time bomb” and an urgent threat to public safety and the environment. He advocates for sustainable alternatives like the waste-to-energy (WTE) approach, arguing that landfills are unsustainable.

• The measured perspective (Mayor Archival): Acknowledges the urgency but seeks to de-escalate the panic. Archival stated the situation requires attention but “not alarm,” and that any claim of a health crisis must be “backed with assessments from the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) and relevant agencies.” He is focused on legal verification of the land ownership to move the rehabilitation forward.

Analysis: What’s at stake

The long-standing issue of the defunct landfill’s rehabilitation has been put “at limbo” because of lingering questions over the legality of its ownership. Mayor Archival noted, “Nagtuo man gud mi nga amo na nga landfill, diin atu na i-developed, naay man mi impormasyon nga dili na amo yuta, private lot nana siya (We were under the impression that the landfill belonged to us, where we planned to develop it, but then we received information that the land is no longer ours — it’s now a private lot).” He is now seeking verification from the Registry of Deeds and the DENR to confirm if the land is privately owned.

Why waste management is a systemic problem

The City’s waste-management system continues to struggle, as evidenced by the daily output of over 300 tons of garbage. Current waste is hauled to a private landfill in Barangay Binaliw. The failure to safely close and repurpose the Inayawan site is compounded by infrastructure issues, such as the structural defects flagged by the Department of Public Works and Highways on the Bacayan Bridge, a heavy-use route for garbage trucks.

The scope of the rehabilitation plan

Archival assured that a rehabilitation plan is in motion, involving a request to the Solid Waste Management Committee to devise it. The rehabilitation would include the excavation, removal and disposal of solid waste and toxic materials, such as plastics and batteries, requiring experts and specialized terms of reference. The old dumpsite was also slated to be converted into a Material Recovery Facility.

Forward-looking ending

The resolution of the Inayawan dumpsite issue now hinges on two key steps: the legal verification of land ownership by the Registry of Deeds and the DENR, and the formulation of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan by the Solid Waste Management Committee. Mayor Archival has called for a waste-management summit in early December to gather input from experts, private sector and civil society groups. Looking ahead, the City is also considering composting technologies to manage biodegradable waste, with the goal of introducing up to 300 composting facilities next year to handle the 300 tons of daily biodegradable waste. The summit will be critical in charting the next move, guided by the DENR, to determine the “best nga pagabuhaton.” / EHP