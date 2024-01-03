Is Cebu Province joining Sinulog 2024 grand parade? No word yet, says Rama

NO CONFIRMATION yet on whether Cebu Province will join the Sinulog Festival 2024 grand parade showdown or not, but Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has expressed readiness for the event.

Asked about the Province’s participation, Rama said Wednesday, January 3, 2024, that he had not received communication from the Provincial Government yet.

“I have not received any communication so we presumed to continue preparing for what we used to have. If they will be joining, praise the Lord. If they intend not to join, Senior Santo Niño will take care of them,” he said during the Sugboanon Channel’s segment “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Wednesday.

When clarified if Sinulog will continue with or without provincial contingents, Rama said Sinulog is about “us,” which includes the province.

“If others are coming, from other countries, to participate, I cannot imagine why the province will not,” he said.

“Anyhow, it is their call. They are old enough. They have their own discretion, and democracy will have to operate and I must respect,” he said.

In a phone interview on December 29, 2023, Rama, in response to queries about the number of contingents participating in this year’s festival, said he does not want to disclose any.

“I would not provide the number of contingents now, but what I can assure you is that Sinulog will be an exciting event,” he said in Cebuano. (AML)