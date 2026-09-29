Is Cebu ready for the next big earthquake?

EXACTLY one year after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northern Cebu, communities are still working hard to rebuild. While hospitals proved they were ready to handle the disaster, many schools, homes, and bridges are still waiting for full repairs or proper safety checks.

On September 30, 2025, at 9:59 p.m., the deep offshore quake struck 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. The strong shaking killed at least 79 people, injured more than 1,200 others, and damaged thousands of structures.

One year later, an assessment of the area shows a mixed picture: northern Cebu is much better prepared in some places, but merely patched up in others.



Hospitals: The one place that was ready

When the ground shook, Bogo City Provincial Hospital was near the center of the action. Despite damage to the building, the hospital staff acted fast.

Within 15 minutes, they safely evacuated all 166 admitted patients and set up an emergency command station following official Department of Health protocols.

"We were so blessed that we were recently trained," said Dr. Zoraida Yurango, the chief of the hospital.

Because the hospital had received special emergency buying power before the quake, medical supplies were already well-stocked. Staff used an ambulance as an emergency room and transformed tents and auditoriums into operating spaces.

All patients were moved out within 12 hours, with 206 critical patients transferred to other facilities including Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, UC Medical Center, CPH-Danao, and CPH-Balamban.

By October 8, all 16 provincial hospitals were confirmed fully operational. Today, the province is continuing to test hospital readiness, partner with private facilities, and pre-enlist volunteer surgeons. However, an extreme shortage of ambulances during the emergency showed that some critical gaps still need to be fixed.

Schools: Big damage and slow money

Around 200 public schools suffered severe damage during the disaster. Reports cited by SunStar counted about 500 classrooms destroyed, 700 with major damage, and more than 2,000 with minor damage, adding up to nearly P4 billion in total losses.

Despite the urgent need, repair funds have been slow to arrive:

The Regional Development Council 7 reported that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 proposed 148 relief projects worth P4.494 billion.

Only P856.45 million of that money has actually been released, leaving P3.637 billion waiting in limbo.

Campus projects at Cebu Normal University Medellin (P15 million) and Cebu Technological University in San Remigio (P55 million and P45 million) are still waiting for national disaster fund approval.

Homes: Rebuilt fast, but checked slowly

Across 17 local government units and one highly urbanized city, 186,208 houses were damaged—10,551 completely destroyed and 175,657 partially broken. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) notes that while many residents quickly rebuilt on their own, fast construction does not always mean safe construction.

Phivolcs explained that most of the heavy damage came from poor construction, low-quality materials, and loose enforcement of the National Building Code. A house rebuilt without proper checks could easily collapse in the next quake.

Geography also presents major dangers. The earthquake was caused by the previously unmapped Bogo Bay Fault line. Phivolcs now recommends a 5-meter safety buffer zone on both sides of the fault trace, a rule Bogo City has officially adopted.

In addition, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 recorded at least 74 dangerous sinkholes after the quake, including a collapse on August 20 in Barangay Guadalupe, Bogo City. MGB senior geologist Russyl Bryile Anthony Lanzaderas warned that government buildings and schools near sinkholes must undergo deep ground investigations before rebuilding.

Roads and Bridges: Still Under Repair

While main access routes were opened quickly, permanent fixes for roads and bridges remain piecemeal:

National Roads: DPWH 7 identified 11 national roads needing P300.9 million in repairs.

Bridges: Rebuilding 5 key bridges requires P310 million, while 12 local-road bridges need an estimated P474 million.

Hagnaya Wharf Road: A seven-section, P69.321-million contract was listed as awarded in June, but other sections were still up for bidding in September.

San Remigio: Four damaged bridges targeted by DPWH still have no reliable 2026 completion date.

Paperwork delays hold back recovery

Total damage costs across northern Cebu approach P2 billion. Yet, major recovery projects remain trapped in government paperwork.

Over P1 billion in requested funding is waiting on local government submissions. This includes a P200-million multi-purpose building and a P150-million market in Tabogon. To make matters harder, MGB 7 admitted that its own emergency response was delayed because the agency lacks enough geologists, equipment, and funding.

What needs to happen next

Experts at Phivolcs say the Bogo quake proves that areas with little recorded earthquake history are not automatically safe from harm. Moving forward, the OCD emphasizes four main priorities for northern Cebu: building stronger structures, strictly enforcing no-build zones near fault lines, gathering better ground data, and constructing safe evacuation centers.

Hospitals have earned the public's confidence by training hard and stocking essential supplies. However, homes remain unevenly checked, and key schools and bridges are still waiting for repairs. One year later, northern Cebu is certainly safer than it was the night the ground shook—but it is not yet fully ready for the next one.

Read more from the Bogo Special Report