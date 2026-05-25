Is ‘It’s Showtime’ laying off hosts?

How true are the rumors that the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” is letting go of some of its hosts?

Speculation has been circulating that those allegedly lined up for removal include Ion Perez, Jugs and Teddy, Jackie Gonzaga, Cianne Dominguez, Amy Perez and Kim Chiu.

However, during a press conference in the capital for his upcoming event, “DaddyOkie: A Father’s Day Concert,” “It’s Showtime” co-host Ogie Alcasid stated that he is completely unaware of the rumor.

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything like that. I haven’t heard that rumor at all,” Ogie said, appearing surprised by the origin of the news.

According to a report by Bilyonaryo.com, ABS-CBN’s net loss for the first quarter of 2026 has surged by 63 percent, reaching P813 million. Because of this, the network is currently implementing aggressive cost-cutting measures, and the noontime show is reportedly among the programs affected.” / TRC S