Is ‘It’s Showtime’ losing ratings amid Vice Ganda’s absence?

Speculation has surfaced that the management of “It’s Showtime” is alarmed over a reported decline in television ratings following Vice Ganda’s absence.

According to online discussions, ratings allegedly dipped after the comedian-host stepped away from the noontime show. Vice has been absent for more than two weeks, and many expected his return after Easter Sunday for his post-birthday celebration. However, he has yet to reappear.

Vice celebrated his 50th birthday on March 31.

Netizens commented that the show feels different without “Meme” on the panel.

“No offense meant kina Kim, Vhong at Jhong, pero si Vice talaga ang reason kaya ako nanonood,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Si Vice talaga ang life ng IS. Pag wala siya, parang kulang ang show.” / TRC S