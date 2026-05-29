Is Rere Madrid pregnant?

MANY were surprised after photos surfaced on social media showing actress Rere Madrid seemingly getting married to her boyfriend, Kai Sotto of Gilas Pilipinas.

“Still feels unreal that we finally get to call this day ours. (Mr. & Mrs. Sotto),” Rere captioned the post.

“First, we want to thank God for this wonderful blessing we experienced this year. Even though we went through challenges, misunderstandings and people who tried to break what we had, we still chose to trust each other. Because of that, our relationship became even stronger, together with the love and support of our families,” added the younger sister of Ruru Madrid.

Meanwhile, some netizens reacted with comments such as: “Preggy?” “Looks like it.”

“They might be the tall couple from that blind item who are supposedly expecting.”

Speculations about Kai and Rere’s relationship first surfaced when they appeared together at the gala night of GMA Network in July 2024. / TRC S