Is that a new SUV for Barbie Imperial?

MANY people became intrigued again over Barbie Imperial’s Instagram post featuring a white SUV.

Last January, the actress also posted about the large house she built in Albay.

However, Barbie clarified that she actually bought the SUV back in 2024 and only recently changed its mags, tires and brakes, which is why she posted it.

It’s unavoidable for many people to become curious about the sexy actress’ lifestyle these days because of the wealth of her boyfriend, Richard Gutierrez.

But according to Barbie, everything she has achieved and acquired now is the result of her own hard work and is a “product of exhaustion, sleepless nights and tears.” / TRC S