Is the Binaliw Landfill safe? Cebu City officials warn safety issues remain unresolved

EIGHT months after a deadly trash slide claimed 37 lives at the Binaliw landfill, Cebu City officials are warning that the facility may still not be safe for garbage disposal—despite environmental regulators giving it the green light to reopen.

City inspectors revealed critical safety gaps at the landfill during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Their findings came after an official site inspection on Sept. 2, 2026, conducted to check if the facility is safe before the city signs new garbage disposal contracts.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 fully lifted its cease-and-desist order on the landfill in August, capping daily waste limits at 500 metric tons. However, local city offices say major red flags remain.

Key safety systems missing on site

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) refused to certify the landfill as safe, pointing to missing basic emergency infrastructure.

Inspectors reported seeing no fire hydrants, fire hoses, or fire extinguishers near the active waste areas. With massive piles of combustible garbage and heavy machinery operating constantly, officials warned the site is poorly equipped to handle a sudden fire.

The team also noted a lack of early-warning systems, such as sirens, flashing lights, or warning signs around high-risk areas.

Landfill mountain raised slope concerns

Questions also linger over the physical stability of the massive trash mountain, which was heavily reconfigured after the fatal January collapse.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) revealed that the original three-story material recovery facility—previously issued building and occupancy permits in 2025—is no longer standing at the site. Instead, workers have been excavating and moving large amounts of old waste to relieve pressure on the upper slopes.

OBO acting official Ana Ruby King and CDRRMO representative Elpidio Tariman Jr. both stated that their offices cannot guarantee the slope's structural stability. They warned that heavy rain and added garbage could trigger new landslides, calling for urgent geotechnical engineering studies.

Missing vents and dirty water collection under fire

City councilors also raised tough questions about gas buildup and dirty water runoff, known as leachate.

During the inspection, city officials saw no visible vent pipes designed to let dangerous, flammable methane gas escape from the waste mass. Tariman added that the team could not see the complete leachate collection system, though they spotted an unconnected pipe in an excavated pit.

Niño Abellana, manager for landfill operator Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu Inc. (PWS), disputed the concerns. He explained that gas vents are installed at the very top of the mountain, an area the inspection team was restricted from visiting without further clearance.

Abellana added that the facility's wastewater drainage connects to holding tanks, and promised to submit full schematic diagrams of both systems to the city council.

What happens next?

The debate over the landfill directly impacts every resident in the city. Cebu City generates between 600 and 700 metric tons of garbage daily. Because Binaliw is currently capped at receiving 500 metric tons per day, the city has been forced to haul excess trash to Aloguinsan at a high financial cost.

Councilor Joel Garganera expressed frustration over EMB 7’s absence from the meeting, noting that regulators need to explain why they lifted the shutdown order when so many questions remain.

The city council has ordered PWS to submit full technical plans, proof of gas vents, and details on how they safely collect and treat contaminated liquid. Until independent engineers verify the slope is stable, Cebu City faces a tough choice between high hauling fees and a landfill with unresolved safety risks.