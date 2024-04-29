Ishizawa bows to stop Suganob in Bohol

FORMER world title challengers Regie Suganob and Kai Ishizawa extend the rivalry between Philippines and Japan as they lock horns in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title bout in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XV” on April 30, 2024 at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“This is one of the most exciting installments of Kumong Bol-anon because a Japanese fighter is here to fight. The rivalry between Japan and the Philippines has never been as intense,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot said.

Suganob and Ishizawa both weighed-in at 107.2 pounds.

“This will be a great fight. He’s an experienced fighter. We’ll see on fight night on who’ll get knocked out first,” said Suganob.

The 26-year-old Suganob is currently ranked No. 4 by the WBO and is closing in on another world title shot.

“We’re giving our fighters quality fights to test them. The fight with Kai Ishizawa is already planned and it will tell us if he’s ready to fight for a world title again. Our main goal for him is to fight for a world title,” said Podot.

Although it’s rare for an elite Japanese boxer to come here and fight in the Philippines, the 27-year-old Ishizawa couldn’t pass on the opportunity to beat a highly-regarded fighter in Suganob.

“I’m confident that I’ll knock him out. I have a good chance of winning. That’s why I came,” said Ishizawa.

Suganob is 14-1 with four knockouts, while Ishizawa is 11-3 with 10 knockouts. / EKA