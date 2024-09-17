IShowSpeed's PH tour : The good, the bad and the epic

No one does “fun” quite like Filipinos. When an internet personality arrives, things are bound to get interesting and IShowSpeed found this out firsthand. From riding on the nation’s favorite motorcycle-hailing app to making a cheeky joke about siopao, no moment was too small to go viral.

“And in typical Speed fashion, he immediately went live on YouTube, heading straight to the slums of Manila. He was quickly swarmed by kids and fans alike,” wrote Spin PH.

Who is IShowSpeed

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, is an American internet sensation who gained rapid fame through his high-energy gaming livestreams and eccentric personality. Born in 2005, he began posting gaming content in 2016 but became a household name in 2021 due to viral TikTok clips showcasing his intense and sometimes controversial reactions.

Known for his unpredictable live content, Speed engages in outrageous stunts, gaming and celebrity interactions. Despite facing controversies, such as bans from Twitch and other platforms, his following has continued to grow.

Speed’s Philippines adventure was a total vibe. He hit the courts for some basketball, tried out gulaman, siomai and siopao and even hung out with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao — who gave him a playful knockdown after a challenge. He got swarmed by fans so hyped that he had to ask them to chill a bit. He also encountered a “burol” (a wake), danced with kids on the streets, signed a bunch of passports and did a ton of other epic stuff that’s too wild to even list.

“This has been the lit-test country I’ve been to, but they do not listen,” he said.

While his time in the Philippines was fun, Speed experienced some challenges: his hair was pulled, he was mobbed to the point where he couldn’t stream, and he even faced racial slurs and other unpleasant behavior.

“Chat I love y’all boys, I love the Philippines, I appreciate y’all, I generally love y’all, but when I come back please just chill, just tone it down so I can actually stream.”

Speed engaging in

‘Pinoy Baiting’

Fortunately for IShowSpeed, his success is truly a reflection of his unique niche. Every content creator has a distinct style, and Speed is no exception. His country tours have consistently been a hit.

“IShowSpeed has launched his second major tour stream of 2024, documenting a big tour across Asia, starting in Thailand and moving on to the Philippines. He’s already broken viewership records, showing no signs of slowing down,” wrote Dexerto, a website specializing in gaming, esports and pop culture.

In Thailand, he set a record with a peak of over 615,000 live viewers. In the Philippines, he gained an impressive 100,000 new subscribers to his YouTube channel by the end of his first day of streaming.

“Speed’s adventures in Europe were also highly successful, amassing over 2.5 billion views across various social media platforms,” wrote Sportskeeda, a site focusing on sports news, analysis and entertainment.

Content creator M.A Buendia introduced the concept of “Pinoy Baiting,” a marketing strategy designed to engage Filipino audiences by leveraging their strong sense of Pinoy Pride.

Unlike “Pinoy Baiting,” where creators deliberately capitalize on Filipino Pride for engagement and profit, IShowSpeed’s success is rooted in his genuine content and natural connection with his global audience. His impressive milestones in Thailand and the Philippines highlight his broad appeal and not merely a targeted marketing tactic.