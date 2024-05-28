Island hopping, snorkeling in Moalboal suspended

THE local government of Moalboal has suspended until further notice the island hopping and snorkeling activities in the town due to the presence of box jellyfish.

The suspension came after the Moalboal Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) received a report that a guest was stung by box jellyfish while snorkeling.

Petty Officer 2 Robinsons Casabuena, acting sub-station commander, said that over four individuals were also brought to Badian District Hospital but they were already in a stable condition as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Moalboal CGSS advised the cancellation of island hopping trips around 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. (CDF)