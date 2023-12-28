Islander PH clarifies: Brand operations continue despite outlet closure

FILIPINO footwear brand Islander Philippines clarified that it is not permanently shutting its operations, dispelling confusion among online users about a statement from one of its factory outlets.

This clarification came after the brand’s factory outlet, situated at the border of Barangay Tungkod in Minglanilla town and Barangay Inayagan in Naga City, made a closure announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, through social media.

The "Islander Factory Outlet" Facebook page posted that it is discontinuing its operations, stating they would officially close their doors on January 1, 2024.

Additionally, the store informed customers that they could purchase its products at reduced prices during the "final sale," expressing gratitude to those "who worked, patronized, shared, enjoyed, laughed, cried, persevered, and believed in the brand."

The post garnered a massive reaction, with patrons throughout the years buzzing with nostalgia and reminiscing about childhood memories using the Islander slippers known for their durable quality.

Based on the factory outlet's website Islander Footwear Manufacturing Corporation, it began operating in southern Cebu since 1996 making not only Islander footweat but also for brands such as Spartan, Sugbu and the country's first scented flip flops Lookeeya.

Miguel Joseph Eranes, a 20-year-old resident of Barangay Ermita, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Dec. 28, that he was saddened upon reading the post, thinking the entire brand would pull out from the market.

"It hurts a little since I grew up using the brand because it is the slippers mothers would usually buy," he said.

Meanwhile, shoemaker Jojo Bragais, owner of the Filipino brand "Bragais," commented on the post expressing his sorrow, saying, "Sad. I'm a fan!"

Bragais sponsored the footwear of the beauty queens who competed in the most recent Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador last November.

In the face of poignant reactions and wistful comments, the brand's official Facebook account issued an official statement on Wednesday, Dec. 27, addressing the reported "closure."

Islander Philippines clarified that the company is not shutting down but is specifically closing the outlet store in southern Cebu.

The company reassured in the post, stating, "the recent circulating post is related to a specific outlet only and does not impact the overall Islander brand."

They added that customers can continue to purchase their products through online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada. Additionally, the slippers are available at Footstep branches and department stores.

SunStar Cebu has sent emails and messages to Facebook since Wednesday for both the Islander Philippines brand and the Islander Factory Outlet manufacturer to determine the fate of workers affected by the store's closure, but as of press time, no responses have been received.

Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas has not yet responded to the same query as well. (KJF)