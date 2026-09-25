Islands Souvenirs boost local tourism with expansion in Panglao, Siquijor, Dumaguete and Siargao

Designed to meet the infrastructural and visitor needs of these fast-growing areas, each new location serves as an integrated tourist hub. These spaces offer essential information, community-focused touchpoints, and modern amenities built to support the steady surge of domestic and international travelers exploring the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

"Our expansion into Panglao, Siquijor, Dumaguete, and Siargao reflects our deep belief in the potential of Philippine tourism. We are not just opening new properties; we are deepening our commitment to destination development by helping local communities gain visibility with both international and domestic visitors, driving regional tourism, and fostering meaningful connections in every destination."

— Andrea Aldeguer, Chief Branding Officer, The Islands Group Developing Destinations Through New Stores

Expanding its physical footprint in strategic transit and tourism hubs, Islands Souvenirs is now open in these locations:

● Bohol-Panglao International Airport (Domestic and International Pre-Departure)

● Tawala Flagship - Airport Road Junction, Panglao, Bohol

● Sunset Bridge, San Juan, Siquijor

● Isla Lane, General Luna Siargao

● D’Talipapa, Boracay

● Puso Village, Cebu City Soon to Open Stores

The following additional stores will also open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

● Marina Town, Dumaguete

● Siquijor Airport

● Hinagdanan Cave, Bohol

● Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2

Driving Sustainable Tourism Through Lifestyle Hub

Islands Souvenirs makes its home in Siargao with the opening of Isla Lane Commercial Complex which features retail and food and beverage concepts situated along the Tourism Road in General Luna, Siargao. Isla Lane integrates world-class retail with a vibrant food and music venue, creating a central base for travelers that mirrors the energetic, creative spirit of the island.

Empowering Communities Through Streamlined Hospitality

Bridging retail and travel agility, Islands Souvenirs makes a strategic pivot into micro-accommodation and heritage drink concepts. Anchored by the upcoming launch of its capsule hotel at the Tawala flagship store near the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, the brand introduces a seamless layover solution made for the hyper-mobile traveler.

Complementing this minimalist lodging concept is the debut of Island Cup, a regional coffee line

launching in Panglao and Siquijor in September 2026 that celebrates local flavor profiles. Together, these ventures transform traditional retail spaces into dynamic community hubs, simultaneously stimulating local employment and delivering effortless travel for tourists navigating the islands.

As Islands Souvenirs charts this next chapter of growth, the brand continues to redefine what it means to travel through the Philippines. By weaving retail, hospitality, and local culture together into a single, cohesive experience, these new ventures do more than just welcome travelers—they champion the communities that call these islands home, ensuring that regional tourism grows with purpose, heart, and enduring impact. (Sponsored Content)