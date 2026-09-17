Islands Souvenirs boosts local tourism with expansion in Panglao, Siquijor, Dumaguete, and Siargao

"Our expansion into Panglao, Siquijor, Dumaguete, and Siargao reflects our deep belief in the potential of Philippine tourism. We are not just opening new properties; we are deepening our commitment to destination development by helping local communities gain visibility with both international and domestic visitors, driving regional tourism, and fostering meaningful connections in every destination", Andrea Aldeguer, Chief Branding Officer, The Islands Group said.

Expanding its physical footprint in strategic transit and tourism hubs, Islands Souvenirs is now open in these locations: