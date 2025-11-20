Israel envoy: Cebu is a 'must' for investment

ISRAEL sees “tremendous” potential for deeper economic, tourism and innovation partnerships with Cebu, Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh said during a courtesy visit to the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Kursh, who arrived in the Philippines three and a half months ago, said she chose Cebu for her first business trip outside Manila because of its strategic role in

the economy.

“Cebu is a crucial part of the economy of this amazing nation,” she said. “After an hour and a half of discussions with the chamber, I am even more certain that investing in the paradise of Cebu is a must.”

During the engagement, CCCI Jay Yuvallos presented the chamber’s L.E.A.D Agenda. Kursh’s visit was facilitated by the Honorary Consul of Israel to Cebu, Emily Benedicto-Chioson.

Kursh said Israel is pursuing long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships and sees Cebu as well-positioned for collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, medical and tourism-related technologies and sustainable solutions.

With nearly 70 percent of Cebu’s economy driven by services, she said Israeli firms are looking closely at the province’s innovation potential.

Kursh said one area where Israel can immediately contribute is talent and teacher training.

“We can bring experts to work with your teachers on artificial intelligence, innovation and future skills. This is something we can easily do together,” she said.

Trade, investment prospects

Kursh said Israel aims to revive bilateral trade and investment flows, which had slowed due to global uncertainties. She said trade reached about US$500 million before declining because of the war and other extern-

al factors.

“My goal is to raise that again — not alone, but in partnership with the Philippine business community,” she said.

She noted that even at the height of the conflict, Israel’s Economic Minister Nir Barkat visited Manila in July this year and met with Trade Secretary Cristina Roque to advance discussions on a Philippines–Israel Free Trade Agreement.

“Even with war, we must look to the future. And the future is the partnership between our nations,” she said.

Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan earlier said any deal that enhances trade would benefit the Philippines, citing potential gains from Israel’s technology and innova-

tion transfer.

Areas for collaboration

Kursh highlighted opportunities in agriculture and water technology, noting Israel’s expertise in desalination, water harvesting and controlled-environment farming.

She said prospects also exist in medical and health technologies, cybersecurity, IT services, and tourism and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice)-related digi-

tal solutions.

“You are a paradise for tourists. There are many opportunities to apply technology in tourism and Mice,” she said.

Kursh also raised the possibility of establishing a direct Israel–Cebu flight, suggesting charter flights during Passover

and Easter.

Data from the Department of Tourism showed that there were 7,963 Filipinos who visited Israel from January to October

this year.

“The potential for tourism is tremendous,” she said. “Every time I meet Filipinos, I see the beauty of this place reflected through their stories.”

Moreover, as the country plays host to the Asean Meetings in 2026, where Cebu is one of the host destinations, Kursh said Israel is exploring mechanisms such as sister-city agreements or joint projects that could deepen long-term ties.

She also eyes opportunities for Israel to support business events and promote tourism and investment links.

“We are a small partner in this ecosystem, but we want to contribute,” she said.

The ambassador also emphasized Israel’s development model — where government, private sector and academia collaborate closely — and said Cebu could pursue similar approaches to accelerate growth.

“The secret that made the desert bloom in Israel was the ecosystem working together,” she said. “Cebu has that same potential.” / KOC