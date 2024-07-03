Issuance of building permits halted due to road construction woes

UNNECESSARY delays and inconvenience to the public due to the construction of buildings and structures within public road easements prompted the Provincial Government to prohibit the issuance of building and related permits.

This was stressed in the executive order (EO) issued by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, which was addressed to all mayors in Cebu Province, including their building officials.

They were directed to ensure strict compliance with the order, effective upon its issuance.

The prohibition transcends the designated easements of national, provincial, municipal and city roads, the order said.

It said, “Under the same section, local government units are mandated to preserve the comfort and convenience of their inhabitants.”

Garcia’s order is based on existing laws and regulations that define road easements and their importance for public infrastructure.

The EO classified the roads as national, provincial, municipal and city, each with a specified minimum right-of-way.

Sought for reaction, two public information officers (PIO) said the governor’s order had already been forwarded to their respective mayors.

“Wala pa ra ba mi nakadiscuss about ana ni mayor kay sa pagkakaron we are on our second day sa celebration sa among Charter Day (We haven’t discussed anything with the mayor yet, but now we are on our second day of our Charter Day celebration),” said Carcar City PIO Cherilyn de Dios in a phone interview.

Talisay City PIO Hazel Sevillano said that she had already forwarded the message to the mayor’s office.

SunStar Cebu has also contacted other LGUs, such as the cities of Danao and Naga, but has not responded. / with Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU Intern