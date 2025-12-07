It All Started In May releases ‘Naaalala’ MV

Rising band It All Started In May has released its latest single “Naaalala,” a song that looks back on a past romance with lines like “Bakit ganyan? Biglang nawala, dahil sumama ka na sa iba.” It’s the kind of track that hits with the familiar sting of a relapse moment.

The band — Red (guitarist, lead vocalist), Pau (guitarist, vocalist), Jai (keyboardist), Mikee (drummer) and JP (bassist, vocalist) — signed with Universal Records in February 2025 and has since been active with releases, guestings and gigs.

“Naaalala” also ties into the band’s reflective posts online. Bassist JP wrote, “Naaalala ko pa ‘yung mga araw na mas madalas kwarto ko lang nakakarinig ng mga tinutugtog ko,” recalling their early days. Drummer Mikee added, “Minsan naaalala ko ‘yung mga sinabi kong ‘last na ito’ pero ayun, may part two, three, at four,” capturing the group’s ongoing journey.

The band has released four singles so far: “O’ Kay Tamis,” “Pasado,” a cover of Hotdog’s “Manila,” and “Naaalala.” Their newest track closes out the year with that familiar “malayo pa pero malayo na” sentiment.

On Nov. 22, It All Started In May officially signed with LYRIC, becoming ambassadors of the country’s largest musical instrument retail chain. The music video for “Naaalala” was launched the same day at Kowloon House Dining Hall on Matalino St. in Quezon City. The event featured performances by SunKissed Lola, Earl Generao, SHANNi, brei, and It All Started In May, whose set capped the night.

It All Started In May is only getting started, with more music and milestones ahead as they enter 2026. / PR