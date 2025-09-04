IT-BPM / BPO brings jobs to bacolod,opens new site

CONCENTRIX, the Philippines’ largest private employer and a global customer experience (CX) and technology leader, unveiled its newest site in Bacolod, reinforcing its long-term investment in the country’s regional talent hubs.

The newly launched Bacolod AIU site, one of two in the city, spans 8,246 square meters across four floors and represents an investment of nearly P1.02 billion.

It features modern workplace amenities, including an “active zone,” gym, recreational spaces, wellness and sleeping lounges, serving approximately 1,800 employees.

Shared facilities are also open to 1,300 staff from the nearby SanParq site.

“The transition from one of our former sites to this new one in Bacolod AIU is the latest testament to Concentrix’s promise to provide more facilities suited to our game-changers’ evolving needs, integrated with the technology-powered training, tools and work experiences that we are known for,” said Amit Jagga, executive vice president and chief business officer of Concentrix Philippines.

The site supports customer experience, technical support and sales operations for clients in the communications, travel and technology sectors.

The “Sweet Byte” launch event blended tech-driven innovation with Bacolod’s local culture, drawing stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Concentrix operates over 50 sites across 20 Philippine cities and employs more than 100,000 people.

The company is part of the “Filipinnovation” initiative and was recently named 2024 Asia CEO Company of the Year and included in the 2025 Philippines Best Workplaces list. / KOC