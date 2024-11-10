IT-BPM companies join business mission in Japan

FOURTEEN information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) firms went on a business mission to Japan to explore business opportunities.

According to IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) president and chief executive officer Jack Madrid, the Philippines, being the second largest in IT-BPM globally, continues to highlight its ability to deliver world-class services across a wide range of industries.

He emphasized the importance of building relationships and fostering investor confidence, “By strengthening partnerships with other nations, we are further positioning the Philippines as an investment hub for IT-BPM services, creating more opportunities for investment, growth and innovation that will benefit not only the IT-BPM sector but also the entire Philippine economy.”

The four-day business mission in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), offered the Philippine IT-BPM delegation a valuable learning experience, featuring visits to leading Japanese firms and participation in major events, such as Japan IT Week and the HDI Conference.

A key highlight of the mission was the Philippine IT-BPM Business Forum where IBPAP chief operating officer Celeste Ilagan presented the Philippines’ unique strengths as an investment destination, providing an in-depth look at the competitive advantages of the Philippine IT-BPM sector.

The forum also featured a business-to-business matching session, connecting Philippine delegates to over 50 individuals from various Japanese companies and sectors, opening doors for potential partnerships and collaborations.

The IBPAP Business Mission to Japan took place from Oct. 22-25, 2024. It was organized by IBPAP in partnership with DTI-EMB, Tatak Pinoy, Philippine Software Industry Association and in collaboration with the Board of Investment, HDI-Japan and Techshake.

The mission included representatives from 14 leading Philippine IT-BPM companies such as Accenture, ActionLabs, Alliance Software, Asticom, AWS, BCS Technology, CXI Services Inc., Exist Software Labs Inc., Inspire, SGV, TechShake, Tsukiden Global Solutions Inc., TTEC and Weserv Systems International Inc.

The Philippine IT-BPM industry anticipates revenue of US$38 billion and a workforce headcount of 1.82 million this year. / KOC