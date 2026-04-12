IT-BPM group welcomes expanded WFH flexibility for RBEs

THE Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) on Saturday, April 11, 2026, welcomed the approval of the expanded 90 percent work-from-home (WFH) flexibility for registered business enterprises (RBEs).

The Fiscal Incentives Review Board on Friday, April 10, issued FIRB Resolution 005-2026, granting authority to investment promotion agencies to adopt up to 90 percent temporary WFH arrangements for RBEs with registered projects or activities.

Ibpap president and CEO Jack Madrid said the approval reflects “how strong industry-government collaboration can translate into practical solutions for the IT-BPM sector’s evolving operational needs.”

“For the IT-BPM sector, this development provides immediate relief for both companies and their workforce, helping ease cost pressures while enabling more flexible work arrangements,” the Ibpap said in a statement.

“It allows the industry to remain agile, sustain service delivery, and continue meeting the demands of global clients amid a shifting operating environment.”

The Ibpap made the initial proposal for WFH arrangement before the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to help manage potential disruptions linked to rising transportation costs.

Under the approved resolution, RBEs may adopt WFH arrangements for up to 90 percent of their total workforce, or employees engaged in the registered project or activity.

The concerned IPA may impose a lower threshold of at least 50 percent of the total workforce, depending on specific circumstances and the nature of the RBE operations. / PNA