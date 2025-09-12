IT girls love ballet flats, here's how they're styling them

Not too long ago, chunky sneakers were the “it” shoes, oversized, cartoonish and impossible to ignore. Everyone wanted in, no matter how comically tiny (or huge) their feet looked. Fast forward to today and the pendulum has swung, the fashion world has traded bulky soles for dainty flats. This “Balletcore,” the movement that revived the ballet flat in all its forms, from Mary Janes to sneaker-ballet hybrids, and sent it pirouetting straight to the top of every trend list. With K-pop global star Jennie Kim and supermodel Bella Hadid championing the look, its rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, designer Sandy Liang summed up the mood perfectly: “Nostalgia is a keyword for me.” And she’s right, the ballet flat isn’t new. Princess Diana wore them decades ago, showing their quiet staying power. What’s changed is the styling, this once-modest shoe has become a fashion power player, reinvented season after season.

Here’s how today’s style icons are wearing them: