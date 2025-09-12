IT girls love ballet flats, here's how they're styling them

Not too long ago, chunky sneakers were the “it” shoes, oversized, cartoonish and impossible to ignore. Everyone wanted in, no matter how comically tiny (or huge) their feet looked. Fast forward to today and the pendulum has swung, the fashion world has traded bulky soles for dainty flats. This “Balletcore,” the movement that revived the ballet flat in all its forms, from Mary Janes to sneaker-ballet hybrids, and sent it pirouetting straight to the top of every trend list. With K-pop global star Jennie Kim and supermodel Bella Hadid championing the look, its rise has been nothing short of meteoric.
In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, designer Sandy Liang summed up the mood perfectly: “Nostalgia is a keyword for me.” And she’s right, the ballet flat isn’t new. Princess Diana wore them decades ago, showing their quiet staying power. What’s changed is the styling, this once-modest shoe has become a fashion power player, reinvented season after season.
Here’s how today’s style icons are wearing them:
Bella Hadid
Hadid debuted Vivaia’s white sneakerina from the Fall/Winter 2025 line with her signature cool-girl confidence. Paired with a white bralette, low-rise jeans and a matching denim jacket, her monochrome look turned what could have been risky into runway-worthy.
Margaret Qualley
At Cannes 2024, Qualley redefined red-carpet elegance in Chanel ballet flats paired with a flowing gown and off-shoulder neckline. The cream-and-black cap-toe design echoed the ribbon detail on her dress, stealing headlines overnight for a comfort slash couture style.
Dua Lipa
For jet-set style inspo, Dua is doing it right. Caught in transit, she wore Puma’s Speedcat ballet sneakers with leggings and a denim jacket, a masterclass in turning airport basics into something worth a double take.
Jennie Kim
Jennie’s influence is unmatched. When she slipped into Vivaia’s red Margot Mary Janes and casually posted them on Instagram, sales exploded overnight, making the shoe the brand’s bestseller of 2024. Styled with a crisp white asymmetrical shirt and relaxed grey sweatpants, she let the bold pop of red do all the talking.
Kate Middleton
Even royalty isn’t immune to Balletcore. The Princess of Wales was spotted in Pretty Ballerinas this September 2025, styled with a white shirt, tailored trousers and blazer. The look gave business casual a chic, regal edge.