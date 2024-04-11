Italian fugitive accused of raping minor girl 12 years ago nabbed in Cebu City

AN ITALIAN national who is wanted in his country for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting an underaged girl 12 years ago has been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Stefano Todeschini, a 57-year-old undocumented foreign national who has been living in the Philippines since his passport expired in May 2017.

“This should serve as another warning to foreign criminals that the long arm of the law will catch them wherever they might hide,” Tansingco said in a statement Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The arrest, implemented by the BI's Fugitive Search Unit, happened on Friday, April 5, the BI said.

Tansingco said Todeschini was arrested based on a mission order he issued at the request of the Italian embassy in Manila.

The Italian embassy sought Todeschini's deportation so he could face trial for his alleged crimes.

The BI chief further said Todeschini is the subject of an Interpol red notice. This notice originated from an arrest warrant issued against him by the prosecutor’s office of a court in Vicenza, Italy.

Todeschini was reportedly charged by the aforementioned court for rape and sexual assault against a minor, a violation of the Italian penal code.

Prosecutors have alleged that Todeschini committed these crimes against a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

The Italian national will undergo deportation proceedings. He is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.