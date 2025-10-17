Italian way of eating: enjoying good food unhurriedly

Italian dining is about slowing down. But if you’re new to it, it’s perfectly normal to feel a little unsure especially when it comes to the names, the way dishes are served, even the order of courses can be unfamiliar at first. Once you get the rhythm, though, it’s all about enjoying good food at an easy, unhurried pace.

During the opening of CIBO’s newest branch at SM City Cebu on Sept. 23, 2025, chief operating officer Mercedes Forés explained, “We don’t do fusion. ‘Real’ speaks to the authenticity of our techniques and ingredients and ‘modern’ means we introduce new things that fit the Filipino palate.”

Ready to dine the Italian way? Here’s what to expect:

Don’t skip the starter

The kitchen proudly puts it out on its website that they use imported flour, olive oil, cheeses and coffee from Italy’s well-known purveyors, then marry them with local harvests like organic greens, herbs, seafood, even fruits like mangoes and strawberries. The idea is to keep the cuisine true to its roots while letting it breathe in a tropical setting.

If you’re unsure where to start, go for the Spinaci Zola, it’s a baked spinach and gorgonzola dip that’s rich, creamy and perfect for sharing. It’s the kind of dish that gets the table talking before the mains even arrive.

If you’re in the mood for sandwiches, you’ll also come across tramezzini (soft, triangular sandwiches) and panini (toasted sandwiches). Don’t let the names throw you off as they’re just Italian ways of saying “sandwich” and both are easy favorites for a light lunch or snack.

Everything pizza

Filipinos have always had a soft spot for pizza. The restaurant was named one of the World’s Best Artisan Pizza Chains by 50 Top Pizza in 2024, so it’s perfectly understandable if you find yourself skipping straight to the Pizza Ovale Calzone section of the menu.

The dough is baked thin and crisp, carrying flavors that are a balance between simplicity and depth. The kind of pizza that feels right at any time of day.

Try the Pizza 5 Formaggi, a white-based pie topped with five kinds of cheese and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Or go classic with the Pizza Margherita, its red tomato sauce brightened with fresh basil and mozzarella.

And don’t be surprised if you see the chef snipping the pizza with a pair of scissors. It’s a small but charming detail that makes the experience feel all the more authentic.

Everything pasta

If pizza feels familiar, pasta is where you’ll really start to explore. Expect to see the phrase Frutti di Mare on the menu, it simply means “fruits of the sea,” or in this case, seafood. But if you’re not in the mood for shrimp or crab, don’t worry. There are plenty of options for vegetarians and meat lovers too, from carne (beef and pork) to chicken and even tuna or salmon.

You’ll also notice that pasta comes in many shapes, each made to hold sauce differently. Linguine are long, flat noodles perfect for light seafood sauces; farfalle (those cute bow-tie shapes) catch creamy or chunky ingredients beautifully; penne tubes soak up every bit of flavor in tomato-based dishes; and rigatoni, the larger ridged kind, is made for hearty, meaty sauces.

Of course, these are just the basics. The kitchen here has its own way of playing with flavors.

Pastries, coffee

Italian dining is also about sweet endings. One of the more talked-about creations is the new ube maritozzo, a soft brioche bun filled with creamy ube, and the turon bombolini, a fried donut stuffed with banana — a fun nod to local flavors. “We’re always trying to keep things interesting,” said E.G. Bautista, CIBO’s marketing director

Of course, no Italian meal would be complete without tiramisu, that delicate layering of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone that never goes out of style.

And because Cebuanos love their coffee, that same passion naturally extends to espresso. The standard here is a double shot — strong yet smooth, just as Italians prefer it. Their beans come from Nimo Brew, a Mactan-based roaster the team discovered after trying out several local suppliers. “We knew we wanted to go with locals,” they said. “It just so happened the beans we loved were from Cebu.”

Italian dining is as much about gathering as it is about food. You’ll see families spending afternoons over pasta, young professionals grabbing espresso between meetings and groups of friends sharing dessert long after the plates are cleared.