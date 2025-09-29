Italy holds on to global title

MANILA – Italy pulled off a 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-10 victory over Bulgaria Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, to retain the FIVB Men’s World Championship before an enthusiastic crowd of 16,429 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Opposite Yuri Romano scored 22 points off 16 attacks, five aces and one block as the world No. 2 Italians bagged their fifth title overall, including a three-peat in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Outside hitter Mattia Bottolo contributed 19 points (10 attacks, 2 blocks, 7 aces) and Most Valuable Player Alessandro Michieletto added 11 (9 attacks, 1 block, 1 ace) for Italy, which stunned world No. 1 Poland, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23, in the semifinals Saturday.

Italy also beat host Poland in the 2022 finals, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20, in Katowice City.

World No. 9 Bulgaria was paced by outside hitter Aleksander Nikolov, who finished with 23 points (21 attacks, 1 block, 1 ace).

Martin Atanasov had 11 points (8 attacks, 2 aces and 1 block), while Asparuh Asparuhov added five (4 attacks, 1 block) for Bulgaria, which triumphed over Czechia, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, to reach the finals after 55 years.

Italy outplayed Bulgaria on all counts -- one less unforced error at 22-23 and ahead in attack by 46-43 in spike kills, net defense by 10-4 in kill blocks, and serving by 13-4 in aces.

Michieletto scored a total 93 points in seven matches. The 24-year-old was Italy’s most prolific scorer of the tournament and sixth best overall.

He led the symbolic World Championship “Dream Team” that included setter Simone Giannelli (Italy), Romano, Nikolov, middle blockers Aleks Grozdanov (Bulgaria) and Jakub Kochanowski (Poland), and libero Fabio Balaso.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Poland downed Czechia, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, in the battle for the bronze medal.

Cuban-born Wilfredo Leon, who missed the last edition due to a knee injury, led the Poles with 26 points (23 attacks, 3 blocks).

Opposite Kewin Sasak contributed 11 points (8 attacks, 3 aces), middle blocker Szymon Jakubiszak Kamil Semeniuk had six (3 attacks, 2 blocks, 2 aces), and Kochanowski scored five (3 attacks, 1 block, 1 ace).

Outside hitter Lukas Vasina led Czechia with 19 points (18 attacks, 1 block), followed by opposite Patrik Indra with 11, all from attacks.

Middle blocker Antonin Klimes had nine points (6 attacks, 2 blocks, 1 ace), while Martin Licek and Marek Sotola chipped in seven and four points, respectively. / PNA