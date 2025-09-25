Italy, Poland renew rivalry in semifinals

MANILA — Get ready for another clash of volleyball titans as world No. 1 Poland and reigning champion Italy collide in the semifinals of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Italy, ranked No. 2 in the world, secured the first semifinals ticket after beating Belgium, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18, on Wednesday night, Sept. 24.

Middle blocker Robert Russo scored 12 points off six attacks, four blocks and two aces as the Italians avenged their 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 13-15 loss to the Belgians in the pool stage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sept. 16.

Outside hitter Alessandro Michieletto fired four aces to go with seven attacks for 11 points, while Mattia Bottolo had 10 notches, all from attacks.

The Italians are chasing back-to-back world titles after toppling Poland in the 2022 final at the latter’s home court. That victory handed Italy -- which won the crown in 1990, 1994 and 1998 -- its fourth crown while stopping Poland’s bid for a third consecutive championship following its 2014 and 2018 triumphs.

“We know Belgium is a good team. We lost to them in the pool stage, but it feels good to be in the semifinals. Now we rest and then we’ll prepare for the next match. It’s important for Italy to reach the semifinals and we’re really happy to be here,” said Russo.

Opposite Ferre Reggers led Belgium with 13 points and six digs, followed by outside hitter Sam Deroo with 11 points (10 attacks and one ace).

Middle blocker Pieter Coolman and outside hitter Mathijs Desmet contributed six points each.

“We tried, we didn’t give up and that’s the only thing I can say about our team. But our level was far from sufficient to put them in difficulty today. We had a good run. It’s sad to finish it like this, of course,” said Deroo.

Poland, still unbeaten in the tournament, barged into the Final Four after sweeping Türkiye, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, in the other quarterfinal clash.

Wilfredo Leon and Jakub Kochanowski each tallied 13 points to power the Poles to their eighth semifinal appearance since 2014.

Türkiye’s inspired run, highlighted by a 4-0 start, came to an end against the world’s top-ranked team, denying the squad a breakthrough trip to the semifinals.

The semifinal duel between Poland and Italy is a rematch of their memorable gold medal showdown three years ago. / RP2 SPORTS / PNA